Weekend traffic alert: I-45 North to shut down near downtown

HOUSTON -- The Texas Department of Transportation says construction will continue this weekend on I-45 North near downtown.

Crews have planned two total closures of the northbound lanes from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday only, so this will not impact traffic heading to and from Minute Maid for the Astros games Friday and Saturday.

Crews will close I-45 northbound mainlanes between I-10 and Quitman St. Motorists will need to take I-10 East westbound to I-610 West Loop northbound to I-610 North Loop eastbound and take I-610 North Loop eastbound to access I-45 northbound.

MAP: View Houston traffic conditions

Crews will close I-10 Katy westbound direct connector to I-45 North northbound. Motorists will need to take I-10 westbound to I-69 northbound to I-610 North Loop westbound to access I-45 northbound.

Crews will close the I-10 Katy westbound Taylor exit. Motorists will need to detour to the Heights/Yale exit, turn left on Heights, turn left on to the I-10 Katy eastbound frontage road to Taylor.

The Travis St. northbound entrance ramp to I-45 Northbound will also be closed. Motorists will need to turn left on Commerce, left on Milam and right on Walker to access the I-45 northbound entrance ramp.

Motorists should expect delays and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

Additional closures related to this project and other roadways can be found at www.houstontranstar.org.

© 2017 KHOU-TV