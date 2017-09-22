Weekend traffic alert: I-10 closed downtown in both directions

(Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – There’s a big traffic alert to be aware of on I-10/Katy Freeway in downtown this weekend – warn a friend.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced it will close all eight lanes in both directions from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, although these weekend closures can sometimes wrap up a little earlier. Either way, you should avoid the area through the weekend, if possible.

KHOU 11’s Darby Douglas says if you’re heading eastbound on I-10 you will be detoured to I-45 southbound. Drivers going westbound will be detoured to I-69/59 southbound.

The freeway closure is due to ongoing work on the Elysian Viaduct to relive traffic congestion on the bridge. It is unrelated to flooding from Harvey, TXDoT says.

MAP: View Houston traffic conditions

