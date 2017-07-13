KHOU
Vehicle collides with, dragged by train in La Marque

Melissa Correa and KHOU.com , KHOU 5:49 AM. CDT July 14, 2017

LA MARQUE, Texas – A man and a woman were rescued from their vehicle after it was dragged by a train in La Marque overnight.

According to the La Marque Police Department, it happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 3 near Main Street.

Police said that appears that the man and woman drove under the barricades to the train crossing and struck the stopped train.

The train then started moving, dragging the vehicle that was pinned underneath it.

Witnesses called police as they saw the train dragging the vehicle. Police were then able to get the train conductor to stop.

The people inside the vehicle were hurt so badly, Life Flight flew them to a hospital.

 

 

Police said they are not ruling out alcohol as factor of crash. They added that they were no signs that the vehicle hit its brakes before hitting the train.

The vehicle is still stuck under the train, and it is not clear how long it will take for it to be removed. The road closure could end up affecting morning traffic in the neighborhood.

 

 

