TxDOT crews begin spraying overpasses, bridges in case of freeze

HOUSTON – Crews began spraying overpasses and bridges in the Houston area in anticipation of this weekend’s light freeze.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, spraying began Friday morning on the overpasses on the Katy Freeway from the 610 West Loop to Highway 6.

Crews are also spraying Highway 288 from the Harris County line to the coast as well as the high flyover ramps on the Gulf Freeway near Beltway 8 in southeast Houston.

These are not the only areas that will be treated – these are just the areas that are being treated Friday.

More areas are expected to treated on Saturday.

