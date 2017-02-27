KHOU
Traffic delays expected during The Woodlands Marathon

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:20 PM. CST February 27, 2017

THE WOODLANDS, Texas- Drivers should expect some traffic delays during The Woodlands Marathon which takes place Sunday. 

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office warns that traffic could be heavy during the race on March 4 from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

MCSO said roadways in and around The Woodlands Township will be affected. They suggest leaving early when headed out. 

A full list of roads affected can be found on their Facebook, and Twitter accounts on the day of the marathon. 

For more information about the race, visit here.

