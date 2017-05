Be aware of an intersection closure in the Galleria area this Memorial Day weekend. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Be aware of an intersection closure in the Galleria area this Memorial Day weekend.

The intersection of Post Oak Boulevard and San Felipe Street in the Galleria area is closed through Tuesday morning.

The intersection will remain closed through 6 a.m. Tuesday as crews rebuild Post Oak into a pedestrian-friendly grand boulevard with new landscaping.

