290 reopens after police talk person down from ramp

HOUSTON -- Officials shut down part of the Highway 290-Beltway 8 interchange early Tuesday to talk a person down from an elevated ramp.
One ramp lane and all 290 westbound mainlanes were blocked as police spoke with the person.
The scene cleared at about 5:15 a.m. after police managed to safely talk the person down.
Check back for updates to this story.
MAP: View Houston traffic conditions
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs