290 reopens after police talk person down from ramp

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- Officials shut down part of the Highway 290-Beltway 8 interchange early Tuesday to talk a person down from an elevated ramp.

One ramp lane and all 290 westbound mainlanes were blocked as police spoke with the person.

The scene cleared at about 5:15 a.m. after police managed to safely talk the person down.

