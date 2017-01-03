KHOU
290 reopens after police talk person down from ramp

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 5:18 AM. CST January 03, 2017

HOUSTON -- Officials shut down part of the Highway 290-Beltway 8 interchange early Tuesday to talk a person down from an elevated ramp.

One ramp lane and all 290 westbound mainlanes were blocked as police spoke with the person.

 

The scene cleared at about 5:15 a.m. after police managed to safely talk the person down. 

