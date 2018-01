(Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON -- An overturned 18-wheeler tanker truck shut down Winkler, just west of Highway 3, early Thursday.

As of 8:55 a.m. authorities had Winkler shut down in both directions.

Views from Air 11 showed the tanker on its side in a lot alongside the road. The tank, which was carrying methanol, reportedly did not spill.

