TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned big rig shuts down 288 ramp to 610

A truck overturned on the 288 southbound ramp to 610 early Monday (Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON -- The southbound Highway 288 ramp to the 610 Loop westbound is shut down due to an overturned big rig.

Houston TranStar showed the crash at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The 18-wheeler apparently flipped while taking the curve, spilling a load of plywood across the ramp.

Southbount traffic is slow at the ramp, and northbound traffic on the ramp to 610 westbound was also slow due to rubbernecking. The mainlanes were not directly impacted by the incident.

As of noon the cleanup process was still underway.

