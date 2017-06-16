TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned big rig blocks Eastex Freeway ramp to 610

(Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON -- An overturned big rig is blocking traffic along the Eastex Freeway.

As of 10:30 a.m. views from Air 11 showed a large tanker on its side on the northbound exit ramp from the Eastex Freeway to the 610 N. Loop.

Two wreckers were already on the scene, but it will likely take a while to clear the scene.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Map: View Houston Traffic

© 2017 KHOU-TV