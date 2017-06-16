KHOU
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned big rig blocks Eastex Freeway ramp to 610

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 11:51 AM. CDT June 16, 2017

HOUSTON -- An overturned big rig is blocking traffic along the Eastex Freeway.

As of 10:30 a.m. views from Air 11 showed a large tanker on its side on the northbound exit ramp from the Eastex Freeway to the 610 N. Loop.

Two wreckers were already on the scene, but it will likely take a while to clear the scene.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

