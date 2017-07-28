TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-10 exit to I-69

HOUSTON – An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking the exit from the East Freeway to Interstate 69 heading north blocks I-10 exit to I-69.
According to the Houston Transtar, it happened around 5:25 a.m. and will be affecting traffic for most the Friday morning.
KHOU 11 Traffic Reporter Darby Douglas advises drivers heading in from Baytown should take the 610 Loop to get to I-69.
