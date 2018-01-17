TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple reports of jackknifed semi-trucks on the North Freeway

Crews are working to clear the North Freeway after several semi-trucks jackknifed on frozen overpasses overnight.

HOUSTON – Crews are working to clear the North Freeway after several semi-trucks jackknifed on frozen overpasses overnight.

The North Freeway is still shut down near Cypresswood, and traffic is being diverted onto the southbound feeder road.

Officials with the Houston Fire Department said the roads are deceptive. Overpasses are covered with a sheet of ice making them impassable, while side streets are littered with some smaller, but dangerous patches of ice.

WATCH: Drivers forced to sleep on freeway

In southwest Houston, ice on an overpass on the Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft heading north has traffic gridlocked as drivers wait to get through.

Some motorists waited as much as four hours for it to reopen and were forced to sleep in their vehicles.

RAW: Jackknifed semi-trucks on the North Freeway

© 2018 KHOU-TV