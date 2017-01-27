TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down I-10 in Brookshire

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – Houston TranStar reports I-10 West is shut down in both directions near Brookshire due to a fatal crash that has left two people dead.

As of 11:15 a.m. Friday all mainlanes were blocked at Peach Ridge Drive.

A medical helicopter was initially called to the scene with reports of serious injuries.

Freeway cameras showed an SUV that appeared to have rolled over on the interstate.

Traffic is getting by on the adjacent access road.

