TRAFFIC ALERT: Katy Freeway eastbound shut down due to big rig crash

HOUSTON -- All eastbound/inbound lanes of the Katy Freeway are shut down near Washington Avenue.

The closure was reported around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Houston TranStar reports a three-vehicle crash occurred involving at least one big rig. Views from Air 11 show the incident occurred under the Washington rail bridge.

Westbound lanes are also slow due to rubbernecking.

