TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 Katy Freeway westbound shut down due to big rig crash

HOUSTON -- As of 10:50 a.m. all westbound lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway are blocked due to a crash involving a big rig and at least one other vehicle.

Houston TranStar reports the crash happened near Heights Boulevard, just west of downtown. All traffic is being forced onto the frontage road.

Traffic is backed up to downtown.

Those heading westbound who want to avoid the delay may want to take the 610 Loop around downtown.

