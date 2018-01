(Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- Crews are cleaning up a hazmat spill after a truck crash on the Katy Freeway.

As of 11:35 a.m. all eastbound/inbound lanes of the freeway remained blocked at Taylor Street near downtown.

Drivers are advised to use the 610 Loop to get around downtown, if possible.

