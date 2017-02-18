TRAFFIC ALERT: Gulf Freeway shut down after man hit, killed

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - I-45 Gulf Freeway remained shut down southbound near Broadway after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday.

It happened at about 2:20 a.m. but remained shut down as of 7 a.m. for a police investigation.

Houston Police say the man was apparently having a mental crisis and was walking into traffic on the freeway. Multiple people called 911 to get the man help, but when officers arrived he refused to come to safety. They say he darted across the road and was struck. He died at the scene.

The driver who hit him stopped to be interviewed by police.

Police say it appeared the man walked to the freeway as there were no vehicles stopped nearby.

Police are treating the incident as an in-custody death because that is standard protocol anytime someone dies in the presence of a police officer.

MAP: View Houston traffic

(© 2017 KHOU)