Deadly crash shuts down Katy Freeway outbound

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:29 AM. CST February 01, 2018

HOUSTON -- Houston police report a deadly crash is slowing the Katy Freeway westbound/outbound.

As of 7:10 a.m. the crash is blocking all westbound lanes at Highway 6.

The two-vehicle crash happened just after 5 a.m., according to Houston TranStar. At least one person is dead.

Views from Air 11 showed an 18-wheeler crashed into the back of another 18-wheeler, which appeared to be stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway.

There are westbound delays due to the lane closures and eastbound/inbound delays due to rubbernecking.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

