Deadly crash shuts down Katy Freeway outbound

HOUSTON -- Houston police report a deadly crash is slowing the Katy Freeway westbound/outbound.
As of 7:10 a.m. the crash is blocking all westbound lanes at Highway 6.
The two-vehicle crash happened just after 5 a.m., according to Houston TranStar. At least one person is dead.
Views from Air 11 showed an 18-wheeler crashed into the back of another 18-wheeler, which appeared to be stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway.
There are westbound delays due to the lane closures and eastbound/inbound delays due to rubbernecking.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
