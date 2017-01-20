Driver dies after crashing into back of big rig on I-10 East

HOUSTON – I-10 East was shut down for several hours early Friday following a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler.
Houston Police responded to I-10 at Federal at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Investigators believe the driver of a white Scion tC was traveling eastbound when he or she struck the back of an 18-wheeler trailer. The Scion’s driver died at the scene. The big rig driver was not hurt.
The investigation into the incident is on-going.
The freeway reopened at about 5:30 a.m.
Photos: Fatal crash on I-10 East
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs