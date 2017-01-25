TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash on Beltway 8-East frontage road

HOUSTON -- Police have responded to a fatal crash on Beltway 8-East southbound at I-10 East.
The southbound frontage road is shut down; mainlanes are unaffected.
Houston TranStar reports the crash happened just before 6 a.m. It appears a pickup crash slid sideways into a stoplight pole, impacting the driver's door.
There were no other vehicles involved.
