KHOU
Close

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash on Beltway 8-East frontage road

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 6:08 AM. CST January 25, 2017

HOUSTON -- Police have responded to a fatal crash on Beltway 8-East southbound at I-10 East.

The southbound frontage road is shut down; mainlanes are unaffected.

Houston TranStar reports the crash happened just before 6 a.m. It appears a pickup crash slid sideways into a stoplight pole, impacting the driver's door.

There were no other vehicles involved.

MAP: View Houston traffic on a map

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories