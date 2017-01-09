1 killed in crash on Eastex Freeway

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- Houston Police say one person was killed in a crash on the Eastex Freeway shortly after the morning rush hour Monday.

The crash shut down the freeway outbound at the 610 N. Loop for about three hours.

Houston TranStar freeway cameras showed a four-door sedan on its side with the front crushed in. It appeared the vehicle struck the middle concrete barrier and then flipped onto its side.

As of 12:50 p.m. it appeared police were preparing to reopen the freeway following the investigation. No further information has been released, however.

