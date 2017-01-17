TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal auto-pedestrian incident slows I-10, I-45

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- I-10 West and I-45 North are slow inbound due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian, Houston Police report.

As of 9:40 a.m. all inbound lanes of I-45 North were blocked at I-10, forcing traffic onto I-10. Both freeways are backed up.

Drivers are advised to use the 610 Loop, if possible, to get around downtown.

Houston TranStar freeway cameras show the incident occurred near the famous "Be Someone" railroad bridge over the freeway.

MAP: View Houston traffic conditions

