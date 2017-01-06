TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal auto-pedestrian incident shuts down Fred Harman Bridge

BAYTOWN, Texas -- The Texas Department of Transportation reports a fatal auto-pedestrian incident has shut down the Fred Hartman Bridge.

The bridge was shut down northbound over the ship channel before 5 a.m. Friday. Southbound lanes appeared to be unaffected.

It's not known how long the closure will last.

KHOU 11 Traffic Reporter says commuters can use the Lynchberg Ferry or the Beltway 8 to get around the closure.

