Man struck, killed on Southwest Freeway

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 5:06 AM. CST March 07, 2017

HOUSTON – Police say a man was struck by several vehicles on 59 the Southwest Freeway early Tuesday, shutting the freeway down for several hours.

The freeway was  shut down northbound from S. Gessner to Westpark after the incident occurred around 2 a.m.

The driver who first hit him stopped along with a witness, but others did not stop. A few other vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, hit the badly injured man.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The freeway fully reopened at about 5 a.m.

More Stories