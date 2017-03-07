Pedestrian struck, killed on SW Freeway (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Police say a man was struck by several vehicles on 59 the Southwest Freeway early Tuesday, shutting the freeway down for several hours.

The freeway was shut down northbound from S. Gessner to Westpark after the incident occurred around 2 a.m.

The driver who first hit him stopped along with a witness, but others did not stop. A few other vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, hit the badly injured man.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The freeway fully reopened at about 5 a.m.

Map: View Houston traffic conditions

