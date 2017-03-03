KHOU
Traffic Alert: Downtown I-45 NB connector ramp to be closed for several months

KHOU 11 Traffic anchor Darby Douglas has all of the details on several major closures that will impact lots of drivers this weekend.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 9:53 PM. CST March 03, 2017

HOUSTON - The Spur 5 connector ramp to I-45 Northbound has officially closed and will remain closed for several months.

The ramps is near the University of Houston and was shut down at Scott Street beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017.

The ramp connects I-45 northbound traffic to downtown Houston.

Drivers can exit at the Pease St./St.Jospeh exit to get downtown.

We're told the Spur is being completely rebuilt and will be closed for at least seven months.

 

