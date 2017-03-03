Traffic Alert: Downtown I-45 NB connector ramp to be closed for several months

(Photo: Google Maps)

HOUSTON - The Spur 5 connector ramp to I-45 Northbound has officially closed and will remain closed for several months.

The ramps is near the University of Houston and was shut down at Scott Street beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017.

The ramp connects I-45 northbound traffic to downtown Houston.

Drivers can exit at the Pease St./St.Jospeh exit to get downtown.

We're told the Spur is being completely rebuilt and will be closed for at least seven months.

(© 2017 KHOU)