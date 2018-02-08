TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash shuts down Almeda Road

HOUSTON -- Houston police confirm at least one person was killed when an 18-wheeler, a car and a pickup truck collided on Almeda early Thursday.
The crash happened just south of Reed Road in southwest Houston. As of 6:45 a.m. all lanes of Almeda remained blocked in both directions.
Views from Air 11 show the crash involved a big rig and a white pickup truck. KHOU 11 viewers report a smaller car was also crushed in the incident.
