TRAFFIC ALERT: Burning vehicles shut down I-10 East

Video from Peter Eliopoulos, KFDM 6 News / CBS

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 2:46 PM. CDT August 23, 2017

HOUSTON -- Three trucks caught fire on the I-10 East Freeway early Wednesday afternoon, shutting down all mainlanes in both directions.

Views from Houston TranStar showed the freeway is blocked near Dell Dale.

As of 1:40 p.m. all traffic was being forced to the frontage road as well as Beltway 8.

TxDOT says inspectors will go to the scene to assess if there is any structural damage to the roadway.

