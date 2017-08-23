TRAFFIC ALERT: Burning vehicles shut down I-10 East

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- Three trucks caught fire on the I-10 East Freeway early Wednesday afternoon, shutting down all mainlanes in both directions.

Views from Houston TranStar showed the freeway is blocked near Dell Dale.

As of 1:40 p.m. all traffic was being forced to the frontage road as well as Beltway 8.

All mainlanes on both sides of IH 10 remain closed. This event could impact the evening rush. It may be a good idea to take an alt. route. https://t.co/OqXR96WFBO — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) August 23, 2017

TxDOT says inspectors will go to the scene to assess if there is any structural damage to the roadway.

