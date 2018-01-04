5-vehicle crash shuts down Beltway 8

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- Houston TranStar reports all mainlanes of Beltway 8 north were blocked in both directions early Thursday.

A five-vehicle crash was reported at Aldine Westfield, not far from the main exit for Bush Airport.

The eastbound lanes of the beltway reopened first, but the westbound lanes remain blocked until about 9 a.m.

All lanes have since reopened.

