TRAFFIC ALERT: 610 S. Loop eastbound slow

HOUSTON -- The 610 South Loop eastbound was shut down early Monday due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler.

Houston TranStar shows the incident occurred on Scott. As of 8:45 a.m. all eastbound lanes were blocked, but some vehicles were going to the shoulder to get by.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

As of 9 a.m. the truck moved to the shoulder but was still blocking a lane. There are extensive delays in the area.

