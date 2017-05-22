KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 18 weather alerts
Close

TRAFFIC ALERT: 610 S. Loop eastbound slow

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:12 AM. CDT May 22, 2017

HOUSTON -- The 610 South Loop eastbound was shut down early Monday due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler.

Houston TranStar shows the incident occurred on Scott. As of 8:45 a.m. all eastbound lanes were blocked, but some vehicles were going to the shoulder to get by.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

As of 9 a.m. the truck moved to the shoulder but was still blocking a lane. There are extensive delays in the area.

MAP: View Houston traffic conditions on a map

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories