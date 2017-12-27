TRAFFIC ALERT: 59 Eastex slow outbound due to big rig crash

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- Highway 59 (Eastex) outbound/northbound is slow due to a crash involving a big rig carrying a load of bleach.

The truck crashed near Lee Road, approaching Beltway 8, around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said it happened when the semi crashed into another vehicle that was sitting in the middle of the road. The vehicle had been involved in a previous accident earlier.

The driver of that vehicle had lost control of the car and crashed into a concrete barrier. Police said the driver was not injured since he was out of his car when the semi crashed into it.

Crews will unload the bleach, which reportedly did not spill, before clearing the wreck out of the way.

Traffic is expected to be light again Wednesday, so significant delays are not expected, but drivers can also use I-45 and Beltway 8 as an alternate route.

