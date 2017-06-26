TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler strikes overpass on Katy Freeway near downtown

An 18-wheeler lost it load after striking an overpass on the Katy Freeway near downtown Monday morning.

HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler lost its load after striking an overpass on the Katy Freeway near downtown Monday morning.

Views from Air 11 show that the accident happened near Houston Avenue.

A view from the ground - several lanes closed on Katy Fwy east bound after 18-wheeler hit bridge, lost load. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/OiDFurrnGH — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) June 26, 2017

Two other vehicles were involved in the accident, and a female driver from one of them was transported to a local hospital. A tow truck driver at the scene said she was talking and he thinks she will be okay.

The accident has all of the eastbound, or inbound lanes, closed at this time.

Two other vehicles involved. One woman transported to hospital but tow truck driver said she was talking and thinks she'll be OK. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/uHCZxrTIa8 — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) June 26, 2017

3 lanes shutdown on Katy Fwy EB after 18 wheeler hit this bridge and lost load. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/o1ltxDV5zt — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) June 26, 2017

© 2017 KHOU-TV