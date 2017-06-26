KHOU
Close

TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler strikes overpass on Katy Freeway near downtown

WATCH LIVE: KHOU 11 Breaking News 

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:56 AM. CDT June 26, 2017

HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler lost its load after striking an overpass on the Katy Freeway near downtown Monday morning.

Views from Air 11 show that the accident happened near Houston Avenue.

 

 

Two other vehicles were involved in the accident, and a female driver from one of them was transported to a local hospital. A tow truck driver at  the scene said she was talking and he thinks she will be okay.

The accident has all of the eastbound, or inbound lanes, closed at this time.

 

 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories