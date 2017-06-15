SUV flips in crash with HPD officer near Clear Lake (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A driver’s SUV flipped in a collision with a Houston police cruiser in the Clear Lake area overnight.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. Thursday in front of the Kroger on Space Center Boulevard at El Dorado Boulevard.

The officer and the driver of a Honda SUV collided at the intersection, causing the Honda to flip onto its side. Neither the driver nor the officer were seriously hurt, police at the scene said.

The investigation is on-going.

