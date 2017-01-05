STAFFORD, Texas – Stafford Police were on the scene of an incident involving an SUV that was struck by a train along Highway 90 overnight.
Police at the scene would not immediately confirm if there were any injuries or deaths.
It happened at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday near Promenade.
The incident crushed the black SUV beyond recognition and took out crossing signals.
Photos: SUV crushed by train in Stafford
