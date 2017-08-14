Highway 290 eastbound was shut down for several hours early Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 after a crash. (Photo: Air 11)

WALLER COUNTY, Texas -- Drivers heading toward Hempstead were forced to take a detour early Monday after a bad crash on Highway 290.

Views from Air 11 showed a small SUV which apparently hit a guardrail. The condition of the driver was not immediately known.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near FM 362. As of 7 a.m. all eastbound lanes remained blocked.

The freeway reopened after 8 a.m.

Photos: SUV crash shuts down Highway 290 in Waller County

© 2017 KHOU-TV