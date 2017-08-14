WALLER COUNTY, Texas -- Drivers heading toward Hempstead were forced to take a detour early Monday after a bad crash on Highway 290.
Views from Air 11 showed a small SUV which apparently hit a guardrail. The condition of the driver was not immediately known.
The crash happened before 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near FM 362. As of 7 a.m. all eastbound lanes remained blocked.
The freeway reopened after 8 a.m.
Photos: SUV crash shuts down Highway 290 in Waller County
