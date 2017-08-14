KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

SUV crash shuts down Highway 290 in Waller County

KHOU 11's Darby Douglas reports on a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of 290 in Waller County early Aug. 14, 2017

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 8:41 AM. CDT August 14, 2017

WALLER COUNTY, Texas -- Drivers heading toward Hempstead were forced to take a detour early Monday after a bad crash on Highway 290.

Views from Air 11 showed a small SUV which apparently hit a guardrail. The condition of the driver was not immediately known.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near FM 362. As of 7 a.m. all eastbound lanes remained blocked.

The freeway reopened after 8 a.m.

Photos: SUV crash shuts down Highway 290 in Waller County

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories