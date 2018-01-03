Pickup truck flips on icy road in southeast Houston

Small pickup flipped on icy roads in 2700 block of Genoa Red Bluff (Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON -- Wet roads led to a rollover crash on an icy roadway in southeast Houston early Wednesday, firefighters say.

Houston police and firefighters believe a sprinkler system caused icy conditions in the 2700 block of Genoa Red Bluff, east of Beltway 8 and west of Space Center Boulevard.

WATCH OUT: Skidding tires, icy road — Ice patches causing backup @ Genoa Red Bluff Rd. - section of inside lane closed headed east. @houstonpolice say it’s caused 2 rollover accidents minutes apart! Busted sprinkler to blame. Slow down, give yourself distance! #khou11 pic.twitter.com/s7BvVy2M7s — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 3, 2018

The driver of a small pickup truck lost control and flipped into the median nearby, police say.

Views from Air 11 showed police blocking one icy lane of the roadway, leading to a slight delay.

A freeze warning was in effect at the time of the incident, but thankfully the skies were clear overnight, which means ice is not a widespread issue across our area.

Temperatures dipped into the low-20s in many parts of town overnight.

