KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Freeze Warning
Close

Pickup truck flips on icy road in southeast Houston

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 8:10 AM. CST January 03, 2018

HOUSTON -- Wet roads led to a rollover crash on an icy roadway in southeast Houston early Wednesday, firefighters say.

Houston police and firefighters believe a sprinkler system caused icy conditions in the 2700 block of Genoa Red Bluff, east of Beltway 8 and west of Space Center Boulevard.

 

 

The driver of a small pickup truck lost control and flipped into the median nearby, police say.

Watch live video from Air 11 on Facebook

Views from Air 11 showed police blocking one icy lane of the roadway, leading to a slight delay.

A freeze warning was in effect at the time of the incident, but thankfully the skies were clear overnight, which means ice is not a widespread issue across our area.

Temperatures dipped into the low-20s in many parts of town overnight.

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories