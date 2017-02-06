Roads to stay closed as crews dismantle Super Bowl Live

Aerial view of Super Bowl LIVE in downtown Houston, Texas. (Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON - Sunday was the last day for Super Bowl Live at Discovery Green, but some of the road closures will stay in place for at least a couple of days as crews dismantle the setup.

Officials at the city's Joint Information Center told us to expect street closures downtown until Tuesday. However, some lanes are already opening up.

The NFL experience at the GRB and Super Bowl Live shut down Sunday at 3 p.m. That's when crews came in to start the tear-down process, even before the game started.

The thing that takes the most time to remove are the concrete barriers brought in to line the streets around Discovery Green.

"We will start removing that so lanes can be opened up so we can put traffic back on those roads, so we will be in the process of doing that today through tomorrow," said Danny Perez, a TXDOT spokesman.

Another big thing happening Monday morning at the GRB is the hand-off to Minnesota. The Houston Super Bowl Committee will officially pass the torch.

