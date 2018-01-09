Road closures for 2018 Chevron Houston Marathon

HOUSTON - Large crowds are expected for the annual Chevron Houston Marathon, and officials hope to minimize traffic concerns.

The marathon takes place Jan. 13 to 14 in downtown Houston. Several roads will be closed starting Thursday morning.

The marathon takes place Jan. 13 to 14 in downtown Houston. Several roads will be closed starting Thursday morning.

Thursday, Jan. 11 t0 Sunday, Jan. 14

Expect areas around the George R. Brown Convention Center and Discovery Green Park to close for the installation of the Finish Line and related fencing.

Closures will include Lamar Street in front of the Hilton Americas and Avenida de las Americas south of Discovery Green Parking Garage.

For more information on Finish Line closures, click here.



Friday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 14

Expect additional areas around the Start Line to be intermittently or permanently closed until Sunday afternoon.

For more information on Start Line closures, click here.



Saturday, Jan. 13 | 7 to 9:30 a.m.

The ABB 5K will take place beginning at 8 a.m. and will result in street closures between downtown and Midtown from 7 to 9:30 a.m.

For a map of the ABB 5K course, click here.



Sunday, Jan. 14 | 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Expect streets along the Marathon and Half Marathon course to be closed and reopened as the race progresses.

