River of burning fuel sets big rigs ablaze on 290

KHOU 11's Russ Lewis reports

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 6:26 AM. CST February 14, 2017

WALLER, Texas – Crews were cleaning up a real mess on Highway 290 northwest of Hockley early Tuesday.

As of 6:20 a.m. outbound traffic was blocked at Kickapoo Road due to a double big rig fire. Traffic was light in the area, so delays weren’t significant.

Authorities say a big rig couldn’t make it up an incline and caught fire. Spilled burning fuel then went downhill and set another big rig on fire.

Fortunately there were no injuries, but crews now have to inspect the roadway and overpass to make sure they were not damaged by the heat.

All traffic is being forced off the highway at Kickapoo where they can go through the intersection and then get back on the mainlanes after the freeway.

(© 2017 KHOU)


