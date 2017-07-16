KHOU
Close

Propane truck overturns on East Loop at Hwy 225

KHOU.com , KHOU 9:48 AM. CDT July 16, 2017

A truck carrying propane has overturned and caught fire on the East Loop at Highway 225 Sunday morning. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident caused a massive fire in the cargo area and has shut down the exit ramp. 

 

 

Hazmat crews are headed to the scene. 

No injuries have been reported. Police said everyone is away from the truck and they are letting the fire die out. 

For traffic updates, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories