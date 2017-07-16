Propane truck overturns on East Loop at Hwy 225

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

A truck carrying propane has overturned and caught fire on the East Loop at Highway 225 Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident caused a massive fire in the cargo area and has shut down the exit ramp.

18 Wheeler Flipped over minor accident at 610 S/B ramp to FM 225 Out bound. This ramp was closed at this time#Houtraffic

CC10 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 16, 2017

Hazmat crews are headed to the scene.

No injuries have been reported. Police said everyone is away from the truck and they are letting the fire die out.

