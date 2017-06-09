Prison bus involved in accident on North Freeway

Traffic was slow on the North Freeway after a prison bus with inmates was involved in an accident Friday morning.

HOUSTON – Traffic was slow on the North Freeway after a prison bus with inmates was involved in an accident Friday morning.

According to the Houston Transtar, it happened a short time after 11 a.m. approaching West Gulf Bank.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the prison bus was carrying 40 prisoners and two correctional officers on their way from the Darrington Unit in Rosharon.

The bus was heading to Huntsville when it was involved in the accident.

There were no injuries reported on the prison bus and another vehicle is being sent to transport the inmates to Huntsville, officials said.

No word if anyone in the other vehicle involved was injured in the accident.

© 2017 KGW-TV