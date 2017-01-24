Deputy suffers medical emergency, crashes on I-45 North

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A Harris County Sheriff's Deputy reportedly suffered a medical emergency while driving on I-45 North early Tuesday, leading to a crash.

The incident happened at about 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at Rankin, backing up traffic to Airtex.

The deputy was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

There did not appear to be any other vehicles involved in the wreck, which was cleared out of the way a short time later.

The sheriff's office believes the vehicle involved in the crash was one of its marked pickup trucks.

Map: View Houston traffic conditions

(© 2017 KHOU)