Naked suspect arrested after SWAT standoff on Highway 80

Highway 80 shut down

SUNNYVALE -- A SWAT standoff along Highway 80 has ended with a naked man in custody.

It all began at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Forney Police Department had officers are on the scene near Collins Road, and the activity centered around a "non-compliant driver" in a yellow truck with paper license plates.

SWAT officers were called in and had weapons drawn. The suspect placed something against the windshield so officers couldn't see inside the vehicle.

Just before 10 a.m. the suspect emerged from the truck, naked, and holding what appeared to be a piece of paper. He was arrested by officers.

Traffic was diverted onto the frontage roads and was backed up for miles.

Check back for more on this developing story.

© 2017 WFAA-TV