Police: 1 dead in single-vehicle accident in South Houston

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas -- One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Spencer and 3rd in South Houston, police say.

According to the South Houston Police Department, it was the passenger who was killed in the accident and the driver was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The truck appears to have slammed into the edge of the retaining wall of the bridge on Spencer.

