Pickup driver hospitalized after violent crash in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Police are investigating a violent crash between two pickup truck drivers on the southeast side.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when a driver traveling westbound on Beltway 8 collided with another driver traveling northbound at Cullen. Police believe one of the drivers ran a red light.

One driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition while the other somehow was not hurt. Both trucks were a complete loss.

Police say the investigation is still underway.

