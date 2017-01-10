KHOU
Pickup driver hospitalized after violent crash in SE Houston

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:48 AM. CST January 11, 2017

HOUSTON – Houston Police are investigating a violent crash between two pickup truck drivers on the southeast side.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when a driver traveling westbound on Beltway 8 collided with another driver traveling northbound at Cullen. Police believe one of the drivers ran a red light.

One  driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition while the other somehow was not hurt. Both trucks were a complete loss.

Police say the investigation is still underway.

(© 2017 KHOU)


