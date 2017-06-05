Person struck on Southwest Freeway frontage road

(Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON -- The Southwest Freeway northbound frontage road was shut down after a pedestrian was struck near Hillcroft.

The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

It appears a taxi minivan struck the person. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It's not known what caused the incident.

As of 5 a.m. all northbound frontage road traffic was being diverted onto Hillcroft. The roadway has since fully reopened, however.

© 2017 KHOU-TV