Person struck on Southwest Freeway frontage road

HOUSTON -- The Southwest Freeway northbound frontage road was shut down after a pedestrian was struck near Hillcroft.
The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
It appears a taxi minivan struck the person. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
It's not known what caused the incident.
As of 5 a.m. all northbound frontage road traffic was being diverted onto Hillcroft. The roadway has since fully reopened, however.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs