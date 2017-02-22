FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian incident that happened on Highway 59 early this morning.
It happened before 3 a.m. between FM 762 and Williams Way. The freeway has since reopened, but the investigation continues.
Witnesses told authorities a small red SUV struck the woman and then sped from the scene. About three hours later, deputies told KHOU 11 News they located a possible suspect in the case who was in custody for questioning.
The freeway fully reopened at about 5:30 a.m.
