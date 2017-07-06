Person struck by vehicle on 610 North Loop

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- The 610 North Loop's eastbound lanes were shut down Thursday morning after a person was struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. forcing all eastbound traffic to take the ramp to I-45.

The victim's condition was not immediately known, but no fatalities were reported.

Views from Houston TranStar showed an 18-wheeler stopped nearby.

The freeway has since fully reopened.

