Person struck by vehicle on 610 North Loop

HOUSTON -- The 610 North Loop's eastbound lanes were shut down Thursday morning after a person was struck by a vehicle.
The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. forcing all eastbound traffic to take the ramp to I-45.
The victim's condition was not immediately known, but no fatalities were reported.
Views from Houston TranStar showed an 18-wheeler stopped nearby.
The freeway has since fully reopened.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
