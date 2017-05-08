Part of Galveston Avenue closed for 3 months in Pearland

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

PEARLAND, Texas- Part of Galveston Avenue in Pearland will be closed due to construction starting Monday.

According to the city officials, S. Galveston Avenue between Lockheed Street and Hampshire Street will be closed for approximately 90 days for construction in the Bakers Landing Subdivision.

The closure began May 8.

The city said all business will continue to have city services with hydrants also operating.

Drivers should expect delays near this area and should drive with caution.

