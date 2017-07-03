Parking & road closures for Freedom Over Texas July 4th fireworks

HOUSTON -- Freedom Over Texas is Houston's official Fourth of July celebration that recognizes our nation’s birthday.

The annual festival brings out more than 40,000 people into the heart of Houston - just west of downtown - for fun, food, entertainment, and a dazzling firework display.

The festival and concerts begin at 4 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. with fireworks expected to begin at about 9:35 p.m. If you want to go to the concerts, you'll need to buy a ticket.

Parking information

There is plenty of easy parking near the festival: street level, surface lots, or underground parking. Event parking is also available downtown at the Theater District Parking Garage and at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. The new parking meters along Buffalo Bayou Park will be closed to the public, however.

You can avoid having to park by taking METRO. For information on routes and schedules, please contact METRO at 713.635.5000 or visit http://www.ridemetro.org.

Pre-event road closures

**Wednesday, June 28, 7:00 a.m. to Thursday, July 6, 7:00 a.m.

Metered Parking along Buffalo Bayou Park between Sabine Street and Gillette Street

**Sunday, July 2, 7:00 a.m. to Thursday, July 6, 7:00 a.m.

Metered Parking along Buffalo Bayou Park between Gillette Street and Taft Street

July 4th event road closures

**Sunday, July 2, 7:00 a.m. to Wednesday, July 5, 7:00 a.m.

Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from Interstate 45 (Gulf and North Freeways)

Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby

Sabine Street at Memorial Drive

Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street. I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open

**Sunday, July 2, 7:00 a.m. to Wednesday, July 5, 8:00 a.m.

Allen Parkway inbound at Taft

Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street

Gillette (east curb lane only) between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway

Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street

Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street (NOTE: Heiner reopens 7/5/17 by 5:00 p.m.)

**Tuesday, July 4, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Bagby northbound at Dallas

Bagby southbound at McKinney

Lamar between Smith and Bagby

**Tuesday, July 4, 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Silver Street at Memorial Drive

Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue

Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh

Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times )

**Tuesday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive

Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

**Tuesday, July 4, 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Citgo Fireworks Display)

Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

***The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont Street.

