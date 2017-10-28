Overturned big rig shuts down Southwest Freeway inbound

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- An overturned big rig has all inbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway shut down at the 610 West Loop.

The crash happened before 11 a.m.

As of 12:45 p.m. crews were still working to upright the truck and clear the scene. The exit from Southwest Freeway southbound to the 610 West Loop is also blocked

Traffic on the West Loop in both directions is slow in the area, too.

Drivers are advised to take Westpark Drive as an alternate route, although major delays are expected as the cleanup continues.

